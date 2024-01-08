Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

