Craig Hallum Raises Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $51.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,722.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,722.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,234,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 955,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.