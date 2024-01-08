CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 5.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $13.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,733. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,350.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.