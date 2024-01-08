Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $117.00 at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.45.

NYSE:CCK opened at $91.23 on Thursday. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crown by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Crown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

