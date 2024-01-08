CS Disco’s (LAW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAW. Moffett Nathanson lowered CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $448.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.34.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 353,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

