CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials makes up about 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of CSW Industrials worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,685. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.92 and a twelve month high of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.39.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

