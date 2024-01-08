CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 259.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. 2,528,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

