CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $1.45 Million Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,135,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888 over the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities raised their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

FTC Solar Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 381,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

