CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.09% of Viper Energy worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VNOM. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. 307,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,280. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

