CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,647 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.32% of Niu Technologies worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,131,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 308,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 427,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NIU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

