CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Increases Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VTLE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 548,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,953. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VTLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

