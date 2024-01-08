CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 104,057 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,057 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in EVgo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 976,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,783. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

