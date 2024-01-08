CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 13,277 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.09% of GDS worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GDS by 6,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,302 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,459,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 286,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. 581,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,600. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.