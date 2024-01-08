CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 59,352 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,352 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,080 shares of company stock worth $3,893,131. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

