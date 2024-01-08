CV SHOTS One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1.93 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00033676 USD and is down -9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

