Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $93.73

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.73, but opened at $89.30. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $87.43, with a volume of 1,237,255 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

