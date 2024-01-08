D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.73. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 292,089 shares traded.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 9.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.92 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 280,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 928,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 403,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

