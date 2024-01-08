D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.73. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 292,089 shares traded.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 9.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.92 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
