Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.15. 1,675,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,388. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

