Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 919,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,541. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

