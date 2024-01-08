DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 448.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.7% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 408,090 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $25.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,310 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

