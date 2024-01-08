DecisionPoint Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PTNQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

