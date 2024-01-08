DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 3,915 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 735.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 150,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,102,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,045,000 after purchasing an additional 651,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 13,204,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,280,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

