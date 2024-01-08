DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,012. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.62. The stock has a market cap of $330.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.