DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 3,459 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. 120,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,032. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

