DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 564 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 96,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,520. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

