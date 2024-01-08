DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 87,114 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,114 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up approximately 10.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,417,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 132,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,512. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

