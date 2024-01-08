Decred (DCR) Price Tops $16.10 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $16.10 or 0.00035878 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $253.90 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,768,050 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

