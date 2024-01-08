DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $16.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00109826 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.