Deepwater Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,463 shares during the period. Everbridge comprises approximately 1.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Everbridge worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Everbridge Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $21.87. 163,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,454. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,962 shares of company stock valued at $289,162. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.