Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. RH comprises 4.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.68. 301,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.86. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.