Deepwater Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,329 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Shift4 Payments worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. 379,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

