Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 4.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.78. The stock had a trading volume of 408,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.