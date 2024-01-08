Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

