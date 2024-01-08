Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

DNLI opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.24. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,258. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

