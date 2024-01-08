Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of DHRPY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

