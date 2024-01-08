Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DEO opened at $141.51 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

