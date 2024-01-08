Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 8.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.21. 166,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,756. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

