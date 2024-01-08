Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,522,000 after buying an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,020. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

