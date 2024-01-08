Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Boosted by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $32.83. 168,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

