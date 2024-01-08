Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,301 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 613,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 96,438 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,596,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 158,917 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 383,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. 41,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

