Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 1,259 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $578.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,777. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

