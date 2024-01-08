Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

