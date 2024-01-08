Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

