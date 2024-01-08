Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.03. 360,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,018. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

