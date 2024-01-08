Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.20. 56,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,209. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

