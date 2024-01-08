Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 382,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,589. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

