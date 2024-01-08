DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.57, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

