Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.29.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $400.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.05. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

