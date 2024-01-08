DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $94.81

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.81, but opened at $99.00. DoorDash shares last traded at $97.95, with a volume of 713,791 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.98.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,000 shares of company stock worth $48,802,653. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

