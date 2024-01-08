DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $117.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.19.

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.65 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

